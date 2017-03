James Buckley Davis, 80, Heyburn-Paul, ID, passed away March 3, 2017. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at the Faith Baptist Church, 335 W 13th St., Burley, ID. Visitation is from 10 to 10:45 a.m. before the funeral at the church. Condolences may be shared and a full obituary may be viewed at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

