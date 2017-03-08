April 16, 1938 – March 3, 2017.

Dennis Charles Marvin was born in Nebraska to Lois (Fernau) and Charles Marvin. He served in the Navy at a Naval Base as Midway Island. He always talked about the Gooney Birds and all the adventures he had throughout his service.

On Aug. 12, 1970 he married Dianna Campbell. A year later they welcomed their first daughter, Michelle, and seven years later they welcomed their second daughter, Carrie.

He managed Lakeview Truck Stop for over 35 years and when it came to an end, he got his electrical license and worked at Double L.

He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed hunting and camping and spending time with family and friends, especially his good friend Robert Harris Sr. and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He was a very hard worker, always taking care of his family and friends and helping anyone he could. He had a tough shell but you could always see the care and love he had. His memories will be cherished always (all the boat rides/swimming and get togethers at Massacre Rocks boat dock and BBQs at family get togethers).

He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Dianna; daughters, Michelle and Carrie; grandchildren, Amber Vivian, Tristan Marvin, Austin Kennison; great-grandchildren, Abigail Vivian, Liam Dickman, Lauren Dickman and Jaxson Marvin; sister, Charlene (Jack) Taylor; and brother, Gary (Judy) Marvin. He is preceded in death by his parents; cousin, Stanley Marvin; and a daughter, Sandy Marvin.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the American Falls Christian Fellowship, 329 Harrison Ave., American Falls.

