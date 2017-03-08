Volunteers needed for the Red Cross

To the editor,

March has been recognized as Red Cross Month for more than 70 years. It is the time of year when Idaho Red Cross recognizes our volunteers heroes.

Here in Idaho, Red Cross volunteers respond to disasters, teach lifesaving skills, assist military families, give blood, or give financial donations to help people in need. In fiscal year 2016 Idaho Red Cross volunteers responded to 254 local emergencies, assisted 381 military families and trained 13,281 people in lifesaving skills. Idahoans also donated 68,808 pints of blood. These acts of service truly save lives.

Looking to make a difference, learn a new skill and help your neighbors in need? With widespread recent flooding and an active wildfire season predicted this summer, there is still time to train and be ready to make a difference when your community will need you most. We have over 100 volunteer positions available—to explore and apply, go to redcross.org/idaho. People can also support our mission by becoming a blood donor or financial contributor.

Thanks to our 377 volunteers and donors who assist their neighbors during life’s darkest hours. We are deeply grateful.

Sincerely,

Nicole Sirak Irwin

Regional CEO

American Red Cross of Greater Idaho