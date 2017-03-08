Humanitarian Fair held at Aberdeen

Aberdeen held their annual Humanitarian Fair on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Aberdeen Elementary School. They also held their annual soup supper and competition, with soups being furnished by area businesses.

Soups offered at the supper and their sponsors were: potato bacon – the Aberdeen Police Department, clam chowder – Wallace Drug, toscano – Simplot Soilbuilders, chicken potato – Stokes, cheeseburger – Aberdeen Post Office and creamy tomato basil – Country Kitchen. The Aberdeen Police Department took first place, Wallace Drug took second place and Simplot Soilbuilders took third place.

Three organizations, Aberdeen Food Bank, The Bingham Crisis Center and the Veterans Home had representatives in attendance. Donations for those organizations were accepted. At the end of the dinner a representative of the Bingham Crisis Center, and a representative from the Veterans Home thanked the crowd for their support and explained …

