Bulldogs take third place at state tournament

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Rockland High School boys’ basketball team took third place at the state tournament after defeating Carey on Saturday, March 4. The Bulldogs won their first game of the tournament against Deary, but lost their second game to second-place Dietrich.

Rockland scored 45-39 against Deary the first game of the tournament on Thursday, March 2. It was not an easy game, said Rockland Coach Scott Lish, but it is important to win that first game. Of the four teams remaining after the first round, three of them will receive trophies, he pointed out.

“Deary had two really good shooters…

