Fehringer named Idaho national distinguished principal

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Idaho Association of Elementary School Principals chose Hillcrest Elementary Principal Tina Fehringer as the 2017 Idaho National Distinguished Principal. The group will officialy present Fehringer with the award in August.

Fehringer was nominated for the award by a peer, and had to fill out a lengthy application. She then was one of four candidates interviewed for the award by a board of elementary school principals. Tim Lowe, the president of the elementary school organization, said in an email that her interview skills were especially strong.

She was chosen among a large field of other elementary…

