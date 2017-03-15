Rodeo club holds ‘Cowboy ball’

The Aberdeen, American Falls and Rockland high school rodeo club is holding its second annual “Cowboy Ball” on Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m. at the Bill Schroeder Building at the Power County Fairgrounds. Brody Fitch will perform some country favorites at the event.

The club will serve a dinner of roast beef, baked potatoes, salad, corn and rolls along with a variety of desserts to choose from. There will also be an auction with plenty of items, including fishing trips, airplane rides, beauty services, homemade items and many more. The cost is $10 a person, $20 a couple or $30 a family of five or less. Those interested can contact Mindi Nielsen at 208-221-4542 for tickets.