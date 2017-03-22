Johnny Morris

Celebration of Life

A celebration of life will be held for Johnny Blair Morris on Saturday, April 1, at 11 a.m. at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa, ID.

Johnny was born Jan. 22, 1950 in Pocatello, ID. He left this world unexpectedly on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 when his heart stopped beating. He was buried in Midvale Eastside Cemetery after his earthly remains were transported there on his hay wagon pulled by his team of horses.

For those coming from out of the area there are RV spots available. Call 208-442-3335. Hampton Inn will have a block of rooms set aside. Let them know when you book your room that you are coming for the memorial. Hampton Inn and Suites, Ford Idaho Center, 208-442-0036.

Those attending are asked to bring side dishes or desserts. If your last name starts with A – N, bring a side dish; O – Z bring a dessert. Refrigeration is limited so please bring food in a cooler with ice if it needs to be kept cool. Also it is recommended that you use disposable containers for your items.

Donations in lieu of flowers are requested. The donations will be used for the memorial and for Rodeo Bible Camp Scholarships. Family and friends look forward to seeing everyone. They ask that everyone spread the word and feel free to share. PM with additional questions (it’s calving season and Trudy is extremely busy). You can also call Jennifer at 909-208-8457 for questions or if you would like to volunteer Friday or Saturday. (Do not bring your horse.)