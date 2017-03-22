Tiger track travels to Kimberly

The Aberdeen High School track teams for boys’ and girls’ traveled to Kimberly on Thursday, March 16, for their season opener. Teams present were Aberdeen, Bear Lake, Buhl, Camas County, Carey, Declo, Filer, Gooding, Grace, Kimberly, Lighthouse Christian, Rockland, Shelley and Wendell.

In the 100 meters Matthew Klassen took third place with a time of 11.32, Hulizes took 11th place with a time of 11.88, Joseph Carrasco took 32nd place with a time of 12.58, Angel Lemos took 34th place with a time of 12.63, Baltazar Ortiz took 43rd place with a time of 12.75, Ben Velazco took 62nd place with a time of 13.28, Jesus Guillen took 65th place with a time of 13.33, Alfonso Medel took 66th place with a time of 13.37, Rhett Schritter….

