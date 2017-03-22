American Falls holds first track meet at home

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls track and field team’s first meet was at home, on Thursday, March 16. They competed against Marsh Valley, Snake River, Teton, Star Valley and Sho-Ban.

Kodee Vining and Jailene Garcia, American Falls sprinters, continued to do well for the boys’ and girls’ teams respectively. Vining took third place in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.15 and first in the 200 meter dash with a time of 22.36. Garcia took third in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.12 and third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 28.08.

Boys who also did well in the sprint races were Daniel Pena, who took sixth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.58, Luke Pratt, who took 11th in the 100 meter race with a time of….

