School bond passes on third attempt

The American Falls Intermediate School will have a new building.

A supermajority of voters supported the school district’s plan to replace the outdated, two-story fifth grade building at the intermediate school with a building that will house the third, fourth and fifth grades.

Out of the nearly 1,000 votes cast in the election on Tuesday, March 14, 69 percent voted for the bond that the district needed to build a new school. The bond was for just under $9 million.

Also passing, with 77 percent of the vote, was the school’s supplemental levy. The supplemental levy uses tax funds to pay a portion of the district’s operational funding for the next two years. They levy was for $2.5 million per year.

The board tried to get a new school bond passed in May of 2016 and November of 2015, but failed to gain the two-thirds majority each time. The first bond attempt was for a remodel and expansion of the existing building …

