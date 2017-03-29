Monte Ray Lind passed away March 21, 2017, with his wife Dixie by his side, after an extended illness. He was born May 12, 1954, in American Falls, ID, to Darrel Oscar Lind and Lenore Reed Lind. He grew up in Roy, ID. Monte farmed most of his life and later moved to American Falls and worked at J.R. Simplot. He loved hunting and fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his wife, his one daughter Teneile (Bob) McClean, grandson Connor, and his brother, Rodney (Peggy) Lind.

