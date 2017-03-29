Work begins on American Falls boat ramp, should re-open by Memorial Day weekend

The Bureau of Reclamation began re-construction work to the boat ramp on the west side of American Falls Reservoir this week. The ramp will be closed to boater and angler traffic beginning Mar. 20 and will re-open Memorial Day weekend.

The ramp will undergo repairs in two phases. Phase one will include repaving of the lower parking lot and the ramp’s approach. The restrooms also will be replaced to meet current accessibility and construction standards that will improve public safety.

Phase two will begin in the fall when low reservoir levels will allow the contractor to remove and replace the old ramp….

