Dance team takes fourth at state

The American Falls High School dance team and the Highlights competed at the IHSAA state dance championships on Friday, March 17. They competed against 11 other 1A, 2A and 3A teams from all across the state. The Highlights competed in four of the five categories. They finished fourth in the prop, dance and hip hop categories, and fourth place overall. …

