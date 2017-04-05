Veda Hawes Kendell, 97, peacefully passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Power County Hospital, American Falls, ID, from natural causes.

Veda was born on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, 1919 in Swan Lake, ID, to John Hawes Jr. and Ethel Lewis Hawes. She was the second daughter of ten children and her ancestry consisted of English, Welsh and Shoshone Native American descent. She attended Aberdeen High School, where she was a member of the women’s basketball team.

She met her future husband, Ralph Kendell, in 1926, when they were nine and six years old at Grandview School. They began dating while they were at Aberdeen High School in 1935 and were married and sealed for time and all eternity in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple Feb. 2, 1940. Together they farmed and raised cattle on a farm northwest of Aberdeen and a ranch in Bear Lake County. In 1961 they moved to a farm in Neeley, near American Falls.

Veda was a devoted mother and homemaker who loved to cook, sew, play piano and spend time with her family, neighbors and good friends and will be remembered for her delightful sense of humor. She was also very fond of her dog, Wiley and cats, Fannie, Freddie and Big Kitty.

She was an active member of the LDS Church, a member of the Relief Society and sang with the Singing Mothers at LDS General Conference in Salt Lake City in 1955.

Veda is survived by: her brother, Verl Hawes; daughter, Deb Kendell; sons, Drew, Lane (Cathy) and Clay (Wendy) Kendell; six grandchildren, Trev (Nicole) Farley, Kade, Cassidy, Callie, Cole and Justin Kendell; and three great-grandchildren, Javien, Hailey Mikelle, and Taylor Jane Farley.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; one sister, Neva Rutger; seven brothers, Clair, LaRue, LaMar, Merlin, Lou, Ken and Roger Hawes; and two children, Kristy and Baby Kendell.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 7, at the LDS Third Ward Chapel, 650 Pocatello Avenue, American Falls, at 2 p.m. with Bishop Robert Cox officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services at the church.

Interment will be at the Aberdeen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 South 4th Avenue, Pocatello. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonial-funeralhome.com.

Heartfelt thanks from the Kendell Family to members of the LDS Church, Access Home Care and Hospice and Power County Hospital Long Term Nursing for the loving care they gave to our dear friend and mother.