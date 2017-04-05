Mitchell Patrick McClurg

Mitch passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, March 25, 2017, in Spring Creek, NV.

Mitch was born to Linda Patrick and Albert E. McClurg in Fort Dodge, IA, on Dec. 23, 1963. He graduated from Glendale High School in Glendale, AZ, in 1982. He continued on with his education later in life earning his Bachelor’s degree in Global Business Management from Arizona State University in 2001.

Mitch was employed for Coach USA as a general manager at the time of his death. Mitch had a love for sports; he played baseball, basketball, and football in high school. He continued his passion by coaching baseball, basketball, and softball for his children’s teams. He was a dedicated son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather.

Mitch has left behind: his wife, Tanji Kuttler-McClurg; his children, Anthony, Amiyah, Annika, Kristina, Michael (Megan), Marissa; his loving mother, Linda Patrick-McClurg (Glen Derrick); his sister, Shelly Galindo (who was not only his sister but also his best friend); niece, Andrea Galindo; nephew, Shane Galindo; along with five grandchildren whom he loved very much; and many close friends that were like family to him. Mitch will be watching down on all of his loved ones he has left behind. He is preceded in death by: his father, Albert E. McClurg; paternal grandparents, Elmer and Thelma McClurg; and maternal grandparents, Dwight and Joyce Patrick.

Funeral services will be held at Burns Funeral Home in Elko, NV, on Friday, April 7, at 10 a.m. with luncheon to follow at the VFW building in Elko, NV.