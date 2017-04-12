Tanner Cantrell

Tanner Cole Cantrell, 23, passed away at home on Thursday, March 30, 2017 due to a tragic accident. He was born on Oct. 28, 1993 in Honolulu, HI, to Trever and Toni Cantrell. When Tanner was two years old, the family moved to Seattle, WA, and then they settled in Pocatello, ID, when Tanner was almost four.

Tanner graduated from Pocatello High School in 2012, where he participated in lacrosse, football, student government, FCCLA, and also obtained his CNA while there. He was quite social and could always be found surrounded by his many friends. Tanner was known for sporting his very own style everywhere he went. Anytime you saw him, he was always well dressed from head (man-bun) to toes.

After high school Tanner enjoyed his time as a CNA. He always loved spending time with his residents as well as planning and executing activities with them. He worked at Nosh Mahal for a period of time and while there he gained a family of friends and enjoyed every minute of it. Tanner was working most recently at Allstate Insurance and in a short period of time, he impacted many lives and gained another family of friends. Since his passing, the family has learned that Allstate has impacted his life in a big way as well.

Tanner enjoyed hiking, camping, loved sitting by the campfire, spending time with his friends and especially his family. He also loved the rain.

Tanner was a big brother to three beautiful girls. He could often be found taking his littlest sisters to and from school, dance or any other activities. He also loved to dance with them, do their hair and sometimes he even let them do his long hair too.

Tanner is survived by: his loving parents, Trever and Toni Cantrell; his sisters, TaiLynn, Treni and Tess Cantrell; grandparents, Conley and Sherry Beebe, Roger and Wendy Rowe and Robert Cantrell; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Tanner was greeted in Heaven by his baby brother, Titus Cantrell; great–grandparents, Bob and Dorothy Buzzard, Don and Betty Keane, Hovey and Artell Cantrell, and Tim and Donna Rowe; as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

A viewing was held Friday, April 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 S. 4th Ave., Pocatello. Services were on Saturday, April 8, at 10:30 a.m. at Calvary Chapel Church, 1633 Olympus Dr., Pocatello. Burial took place at Mountain View Cemetery.

