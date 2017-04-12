Norman Odell Landvik

Norm Landvik passed peacefully at home on Thursday, April 6, 2017, with his loving wife Vivian and daughter Liz at his side. He was 88.

Norman was born June 30, 1928 in a farm home near Milan, MN, to Ole G. Landvik and Elnora (Nora) Kittelson Landvik. He was the youngest of five children.

He grew up in the Depression Era with his wonderful family and extended family. He so loved his cousins. They had great (often mischievous) fun together.

He was baptized at Kvetseid Lutheran Church in Milan. He attended grade schools in the area. The family moved to Minneapolis where he graduated from a vocational high school. It was during his time in high school that Norm felt the Lord was calling him to become a Pastor.

Right out of high school at the age of 18 he joined the U.S. Army to serve his country. He entered the service at Fort Snelling in Minneapolis. He did his basic training at Fort Lawton, WA. He said it rained every day. People had said there was a gorgeous mountain called Mt. Rainer, but in his six weeks there, he never saw the sun nor the mountain. He then went to Fort Belvior, VA. He was so excited to take the bus to Washington DC. He so enjoyed all the museums and government buildings. For a farm boy from Minnesota, this was special to see.

He was in the engineering division of the army, and surprised himself by becoming first in his class of 300. From there he went to Tokyo, Japan. While serving there, he attended Sunday night Bible Study group that was taught by a Christian, three star General William K. Harrison. He visited with the general frequently after Bible study.

One night the general told Norm that his driver was going back to the U.S., and he asked Norm if he would want to be his driver. Norm said he would like to but that he didn’t think his sergeant would let him. He had already denied his request to be the Chaplain assistant. Harrison told him, “Go pack, you start tomorrow”.

At 7 a.m. the next morning, his sergeant came running, shouting “Landvik !!, I have to get your ass to General Harrison’s office right now or my ass is on the line.” So the little farm boy from Minnesota moved in to the home of General William Harrison and his wife Eve. They treated him like a son. He ate meals with them and even had a maid.

While still in Japan Norm began working toward his college degree via correspondence courses. By the time he got out he had two years completed already. He then started at Augsburg College in 1948.

While attending Augsburg College, he met the love of his life, Vivian Stole, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. They fell in love and were married Aug. 25, 1950 at St. Paul’s Lutheran in Minneapolis, MN.

He immediately started Luther Theological Seminary in St Paul, MN. He loved his classes and his professors. He graduated in 1954. During his time at seminary he and Vivian had the first two of five children. Upon graduating the family moved to Detroit Lakes, MN. Norman served as Pastor at three country churches: Richland, Bakke and Egtund. His next parish was First Lutheran in Detroit Lakes. By now two more children had arrived. In 1960 the Home Mission Dept. asked Norm to start a new congregation in Brooklyn Park, MN. While he was Pastor, there were 200 people at the first service. That church, Prince of Peace, now has over 3,000 members.

Next he was called to Augsburg Fortress as an editor and book selector. He did a lot of writing and edited the Lutheran encyclopedia. But he really missed preaching.

So he answered his next call, and packed up the family now with five children, and moved us all west to American Falls, ID, in 1966. This church was started by a bunch of German Russians who had come to Idaho upon immigrating to the U.S. We had a lot of fun with that congregation. We were there for 10 wonderful years.

In 1976 he received his call to Port Angeles, WA, at Holy Trinity. He served there for 10 years. We quickly fell in love with the congregation and of course the Olympic Peninsula.

In 1985 came a call to Pasco, WA, at Lutheran Church of the Master. And later to the National Church Foundation, allowing for them to move back to Port Angeles.

Upon his retirement, he built (with the help of many friends and son, Daniel) a beautiful home on Lake Sutherland. And later helped Dan remodel the home in Cresthaven where we still live.

Norm was ever so proud of our children and 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He prayed for each one and respected and loved each one.

Norman is survived by: his wife, Vivian; sons, Steven (Linda) Landvik of Juneau, AK, Daniel of American Falls, Tim (Sue) of Port Angeles; daughters, Deborah (Hank) Boomer of McCall, ID, and Elizabeth of Port Angeles; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; brother Elden (Lila) of Duluth, MN, and favorite cousin Leslie (Rio) Kittelson of Milan MN; numerous other cousins, nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are: his parents, Ole and Elnora Landvik; brother, Glen Landvik; sisters, Edith Kleven and Gladys Raberge.

We are so grateful to the Lord for a rich and blessed life. We are also so grateful he was able to be at home right through the end, lovingly cared for by his wife, Vivian, and daughter, Liz.

We thank our wonderful Dr. Mark Fischer and Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, for their tremendous care during the last days of Norm’s Life.

In lieu of flowers, may we suggest donations to either Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, or Boys and Girls club of Port Angeles.

A Celebration of Norm’s Life will be at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 Lopez Ave. in Port Angeles, Monday, April 17, at 1 p.m. Immediately following will be a reception in the church basement. All are invited.

Pastor Mike Kleven sent us this wonderful message we would like to share with you:

“The Struggle is over. The Task complete. The Enduring mark made. The Loss is felt. The Victory won. Norman’s Faith and Hope have given way to Eternal Life through the One who makes all things new. May God’s overwhelming Grace and Peace fill you with hope and joy as you walk through the days ahead. Blessed be the memory of Norman Landvik.”