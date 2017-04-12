Gail M. Wood, 76, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2017 at his home in American Falls after an extended illness.

Gail was born on Aug. 17, 1940 to Morris T. and Ruby J. (Hunt) Wood in Santa Monica, CA. At age one, Gail and his parents returned to West Jordan, UT, where his father Morris took over the family farm. Gail began farming with his Dad at a very early age. Blocks of wood were wired to the truck pedals so he could reach them. Many years were spent on the dry farm with an old T-D-9 International Crawler.

On Jan. 26, 1962 Gail and Twila (Webster) were married. This was also the year the farm in Arbon Valley, ID, was purchased. For a period of ten years, several months were spent traveling from West Jordan, UT, to Arbon, ID, in order to maintain both farms.

During this time, three wonderful children were born: Robyn, Randy and Ryan. In 1972 Gail moved his family to Arbon where he could finally call it home. Gail loved his children and taught them well. Gail taught them how to work by influence and desire, to be responsible, and above all, respect.

Gail’s farm was his hobby and his life. It gave him great satisfaction to be a steward of the earth.

He sold the farm in 2002. This was a difficult decision that he had to make. He left his livelihood, good neighbors, and friends behind to start a new phase of his life in American Falls. It didn’t take long for him to find work with several farmers in the area. He was grateful for the opportunity to run their equipment and be a part of their farming practices. He acquired many friends and was able to continue doing what he liked best.

Gail was preceded in death by: his father, Morris T., and mother, Ruby Wood; Gail is survived by: his wife, Twila, of American Falls; his daughter, Robyn of American Falls; his son, Randy (Rusty Martin), of Elko, NV; his son, Ryan (Ericka), of Scottsdale, AZ; four grandchildren, Morgan, Kirk, MacKenzie and Braeden; his sister, Claudette (Paul) Palmer, St. George, UT; two brothers, Jesse (Linda) Paulk of Las Vegas, NV, and Doyle Paulk, Sandy, UT; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls will be scheduled at a later date for family and friends to celebrate Gail’s life.