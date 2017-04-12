Golf teams place second at Blackfoot meet

The boys’ and girls’ golf teams traveled to Blackfoot to participate in a 2A and 3A meet at Blackfoot Golf Course on Wednesday, April 5. Both the boys’ and the girls’ teams placed second at the meet.

Baylee Wahlen led the girls team to a 477 finish with her 112. Other teammates added to the score – Nicole Goss hit 117, Isabelle Beck hit 121 and Kimberlee Palmer hit 127.

The girls’ team took second place behind Grace who shot 426. They beat Bear Lake with 502 and Snake River with 544. Soda Springs was at the meet but didn’t get a team score because they only had one player.

Wahlen took sixth place individually behind …

