Supports hospital renovation bond

To the editor,

I am writing this letter in support of the upcoming Power County Hospital District renovation bond on May 16.

The ability to have services close to home is hard to quantify, but when you have dealt with a life-threatening situation, you truly understand the value. I have seen numerous times where our facility was the reason for many positive outcomes. Having quality care, close to home is vital to our community.

Our hospital is 56 years old. When you walk through it you see lots of friendly faces, eager to provide quality care. However this staff is surrounded by a tired relic from 1961. Updating our aging hospital and skilled nursing facility with a modern, high quality facility will improve patient care, safety and access. It will also bring a substantial financial return on investment to our community now and well into the future. Additionally, this updated structure will be built to handle all of the upcoming technological requirements that modern healthcare mandates.

Residents in the nursing home are currently sharing rooms and central bathrooms. After renovation, there will be private bathrooms in each room. Families will be able to visit their loved ones locally while they live in up-to-date, comfortable surroundings.

I was born and raised in American Falls, I returned to live and work here because I believe in American Falls. It’s time and this is the right proposal. The road to keeping our hospital and community vital depends on the passing of this bond.

Please join me and the many other members of our community who will choose to invest in the future of our community’s health care, our nursing home residents, and Power County.

Please vote yes.

Jason Povey