Lady Beavers trying to get over losses

The American Falls Lady Beaver varsity softball team has struggled out of the gate, trying any and everything to get over the hump and get their first win, unfortunately, they’re still trying to figure it out.

American Falls hosted Malad Tuesday, April 4, and traveled to Sugar Salem Wednesday, April 5. In the game against Malad, American Falls couldn’t get a run on the board, losing 16-0 in five innings. The Lady Beavers notched only two …

