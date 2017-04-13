Candidates for American Falls superintendent announced

Three Idaho administrators will make up the finalists for the next superintendent of schools at the American Falls School District, according to School Board Chairman Bruce Hauber.

The three finalist are: Randy Jensen, the current principal of William Thomas Middle School in American Falls, Monte Woolstenhulme, the current superintendent of the Teton School District, and David Carson, current high school principal at Parma High School in Parma.

Jensen has served as teacher and principal at William Thomas Middle School since 1985 and has been very active in the Idaho Middle School Level Association serving as president and board member for many years. A graduate of Idaho State University, he has been active in church and civic activities in American Falls.

Woolstenhulme has been superintendent at Teton School District for the last 10 years, a Superintendent/Principal at Swan Valley and a middle school principal, teacher and coach at Teton for seven years prior. A graduate of the University of Utah and Idaho State University, he is currently the state president of the Suicide Prevention Action Network as well as active in the community.

Carson has served as principal at Parma High School for the past 10 years with assistant principal service at Caldwell High School and principal at Aberdeen High School. A graduate of Boise State University and the University of Idaho, he has served in numerous community activities.

The finalists were selected from a field of 16 applicants with the assistance of the Idaho School Board Association. After the initial screening for qualifications, the field was cut to nine and then to four semi-finalists and finally the three finalists.

Hauber said the three candidates will be interviewed by the school board, Tuesday, April 18, with an opportunity for the public to meet the candidates at an open house, “meet and greet” at the American Falls High School gymnasium beginning at 7 p.m. All of the candidates will be available for patrons to meet and discuss any issues or questions.

“We encourage our patrons to come and meet the candidates,” Hauber said. He added that comment cards will be available for patrons to comment and the comments will be reviewed by the board before they make their final decision later in the week.