Aberdeen boys take first at Snake River, second at Sugar Salem

The Aberdeen Tiger track and field teams traveled to Sugar Salem on Wednesday, April 12, and Snake River on Friday, April 14. At the Sugar Salem tournament, eight boys teams and nine girls teams participated. Aberdeen boys took second and the Aberdeen girls took eighth. At the Snake River tournament, 10 teams participated, both in boys and girls, with the Aberdeen boys taking first and the girls took last place. Results are as follows:

Sugar Salem – boys team:

In the 100 meters Matthew Klassen placed first with a time of 11.55, Joseph Lemos placed fifth with a time of 12.17, Jake Hall took 13th with 12.64, Angel Lemos placed 18th with 12.87, Payton Foster placed 25th with 13.56, Alex Cerna placed 37th with 14.38 and no time was recorded for Bryson Foster.

In the 200 meters Matthew Klassen again placed first with a time of 23.69, Dallon Elliott placed fifth with 24.69, Angel Lemos …

