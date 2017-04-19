Destanie Ponce crowned as Aberdeen’s 2018 Distinguished Young Woman

Aberdeen High School junior Destanie Ponce was crowned Aberdeen’s Distinguished Young Woman 2018 at the conclusion of the program held Saturday, April 15, at 7 p.m. in the Aberdeen Middle School gymnatorium.

Jeff Beck and his son Jaiden Beck served as masters of ceremonies. The theme of the program was “Girl on Fire.”

With nine contestants, the program had two groups of participants that showed off their fitness level, talents, and self-expression in the form of poise, dress choice, and brief statements on their thoughts on life.

Destanie was awarded a scholarship for $1,200 for being named Aberdeen’s Distinguished Young Woman. She also was named in the top …

