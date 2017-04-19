Beavers get big win against West Jefferson

The American Falls Beavers had three games over the week, with one win happening in front of the home crowd. The Beavers traveled to South Fremont, Tuesday April 11, which ended in a loss for the Beavers, 12-2, in five innings.

They came back home to host West Jefferson in a make up game Wednesday, April 12. The bats were working in full effect that game, winning the game 24-10. American Falls scored three in the first inning, eight in the second, seven in …

Read the full story in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!