A.F. School District Fired Up program receives grant funding for five more years

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Fired Up program at the American Falls School District just received a grant that will allow the program to continue for five more years.

The Fired Up program uses a grant from the Idaho State Board of Education to offer an after-school program for about 100 students from Hillcrest Elementary, American Falls Intermediate School and William Thomas Middle School.

It is part of the federal 21st Century Community Learning Centers program. About 75 students in second through fifth grade attend at the intermediate school, and about 25 students attend at the middle school. …

Read the full story in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!