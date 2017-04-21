Jensen named new superintendent

Randy Jensen has been selected as Superintendent of Schools for the American Falls School District following a nearly three-month search. Mr. Jensen’s appointment followed a special board meeting Friday, April 21, and was announced by Chairman Bruce Hauber.

Jensen, the current principal of William Thomas Middle School, was selected from a field of three finalists who were interviewed and introduced to the district’s patrons on Tuesday, April 19, for public input.

Jensen has served the school district since 1985 as a teacher, coach and principal all at William Thomas Middle School. A graduate of Idaho State University with his B.A., Masters and Educational Specialists, Jensen has received several awards over the years. He has been extremely active in the middle level association and currently sits on the national board.

Mr. Jensen will begin his service in July, replacing current Superintendent Dr. Ron Bolinger, who is retiring after 22 years as superintendent.