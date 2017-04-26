Aberdeen track and field travels to American Falls

The Aberdeen High School track and field teams traveled to American Falls on Friday, April 21, to compete in the Beaver-Bulldog Directcom Invitational. Of the eleven teams attending, the Aberdeen men’s team tied for first place with West Side and the Aberdeen women’s team placed sixth.

Results are as follows:

Men’s finishes:

In the 100 meters: Matthew Klassen took second place with a tinme of 11.11, Angel Lemos took 17th place with 12.52, Alex Cerna took 41st with 13.58 and Jesus Guillen did not have a time recorded.

In the 200 meters: Matthew Klassen took second place with a time of 22.71, Bryson Foster took sixth place with a time of 24.09, Joseph Carrasco took 20th with 25.72, Angel …

