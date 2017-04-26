Times Sports

Aberdeen track and field travels to American Falls

The Aberdeen High School track and field teams traveled to American Falls on Friday, April 21, to compete in the Beaver-Bulldog Directcom Invitational. Of the eleven teams attending, the Aberdeen men’s team tied for first place with West Side and the Aberdeen women’s team placed sixth.

Results are as follows:

Men’s finishes:

In the 100 meters: Matthew Klassen took second place with a tinme of 11.11, Angel Lemos took 17th place with 12.52, Alex Cerna took 41st with 13.58 and Jesus Guillen did not have a time recorded.

In the 200 meters: Matthew Klassen took second place with a time of 22.71, Bryson Foster took sixth place with a time of 24.09, Joseph Carrasco took 20th with 25.72, Angel …

Read the full story in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!

Thanks for reading!

Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *