Permann, Robinson notch firsts for Bulldogs at A.F. track meet

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Rockland Bulldog track and field team hosted a meet with American Falls High School at the American Falls track.

Spencer Permann took first place in the shot put with a 41’7″ throw, while Jesica Robinson took first place in the 100 and 300 meter hurdles with times of 16.84 and 46.8 respectively.

Other highlights from the boys team include Zach Smith taking fourth and Caleb Norwood taking sixth in the 100 meter race with times of 11.77 and 11.96. Zach Smith also took fourth in the 400 meter race with a time of 53.24.

Mayson Smith took fourth in the 3200 meter race with a time of 11:34. Spencer Permann took fifth in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 17.76, and Caleb Norwood took sixth in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.37. Michael McClanahan took seventh in the shot put with 34’10″ and took third in the discus with a distance of 116’8.5″. …

