Lynn Evan Moon Jr. of Sterling, ID, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017 at his home.

He was born May 28, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of Lynn Evan Moon, Sr. and Genevieve “Jenny” Marrongelli Moon.

Lynn graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1962. He was a long time member of the Laborer’s National Union in Idaho, working on various jobs in Idaho. He moved to Utah where he supervised several contracts at Hill Air Force Base in Clearfield, UT. Later when he returned to Idaho, he worked at the INL Site until he retired.

Lynn came home to the family farm and made it a place for family and friends to gather and relax around the campfire. He hosted many family reunions and get togethers over the years. He never knew a stranger and was willing to lend a hand to anyone that needed it.

Lynn enjoyed fishing, gold panning, metal detecting, gem shows and sitting around the campfire or on his deck with friends. He was an avid reader and enjoyed learning new things.

Lynn is survived by: his children, Ronda (Garrie) Lain of Tucson, AZ; Kelly (Wendy) Moon of Fresno, CA; grandchildren, Brittany Moon, PH.D, and Joshua Moon, Michelle Moore, Michael Lain and Candy Cameron Deal; brother, Chris (Marilyn) Moon of Blackfoot, ID; and sister, Ramona (Steve) Davis of Broken Arrow, OK.

He is preceded in death by: his parents, Lynn Sr. and Genevieve Moon; wife, Jackie Moon; sister, Carolyn Moon; and life-long friend, Randy Aldous.

The family would like to express their appreciation to his care team: Tia, Remi, Susan, Karen, Rod, and everyone else from Encompass Hospice, and the Aberdeen Senior Center Meals-On-Wheels for their support and care these last few years, Elgin and Barbara Simonson and their children, and Dale Moon, Jan and Ike Norwood, Jerry and Roxanne Kroft, Donna and Dennis Jessup, and Truman Wilcox, for the love and care they gave Lynn in his last years, allowing him to stay in his home.

Lynn was a private person and asked for cremation under the direction of Hawker Funeral Home. A celebration of his life will take place in the summer of 2017.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.