On Monday, April 24, 2017, Joseph Ray Pratt passed away unexpectedly in his home.

Joe was born May 29, 1952 to Ray Jones Pratt and Mable Estelle (Walker) Pratt in American Falls, ID. He grew up in the Aberdeen area and graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1970.

Soon after graduation he enlisted in the Army with his friend David George. He proudly served his country. His most memorable experience during this time was his time spent in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1972.

Upon returning home he started his career in farming. In the summer of 1975 he was sealed to his sweetheart, Jan Marie Larsen. They made their home in Aberdeen for the next 41+ years. Joe was a faithful member of the LDS Church serving in various callings including 10 years as stake athletic director, executive secretary and most recently as the secretary of the High Priest Quorum.

He enjoyed playing and refereeing basketball games. He took pride in working at the golf course with his brother-in-law, Danny Behrend. After many years working at the Aberdeen School District with his brother Bryce Pratt, he retired to spend more time with his family. He spent a lot of his time in his workshop building special keepsakes for friends and family.

He is survived by: his wife, Jan; his four children, James Pratt of West Jordan, UT; Justin (Misty) Pratt of Jerome, ID; Jeana (Gregory) Barbieri of Riverton, UT; and Jeffrey (MaKenzie) Pratt of Aberdeen; and seven precious grandchildren, Mason, Eden, Paxton, Olivia, Deegan, Trenton and Kendall. He is also survived by three siblings, Donna (Richard) Mayer, Kay Behrend, Bryce (Teri) Pratt. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Danny Behrend; and grandson, Cohen Pratt.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Aberdeen 2nd Ward building, 149 W. Central in Aberdeen, with viewings at the church prior to the service at 10 a.m. Saturday and Friday, April 28, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Interment followed at the Aberdeen Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.