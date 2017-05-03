Rodeo team finishes first of two rodeos in American Falls

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls, Aberdeen and Rockland high school rodeo club hosted the 4th District Rodeo on April 28 and 29. They will be hosting the rodeo again on Friday, May 5, at 7 p.m. and again on Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m.

Ticket prices are $5 for adults & $3 for 12 and under. Any student from American Falls, Aberdeen or Rockland may get in free with a current activity card.

In the Friday, April 28, rodeo, Jacey Nielsen took sixth place in barrel racing and Kloe Gregersen took seventh place. Caylee Bradshaw took tenth place.

In breakaway roping, Nielsen took second place and Bradshaw took third place. Kloe Gregersen took second place in goat tying , where Jessica Morris took fifth place and Mckinnon Bradley took eighth place. …

