P.C. Hospital to open clinic in Aberdeen

by Daniel Moore

Press and Times Staff Writer

The Power County Hospital District will open a new clinic in Aberdeen sometime in July. The clinic will be located next to Wallace Drug, and will initially be open Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

The hospital district currently operates one other clinic, in American Falls, as well as the Power County Hospital.

Power County Hospital District administrator Dallas Clinger said a clinic is much needed in Aberdeen. There is only one other doctor’s clinic in Aberdeen, operated by Health West. By operating a clinic in Aberdeen, the district will be able to more closely monitor patients who are already traveling to American Falls for medical care.

“We could see there was a real opportunity to serve the community of Aberdeen,” Clinger said. “Clinics are pretty profitable. A lot of people are coming over here to our clinic.”

Since clinics are generally profitable, it could generate funds for the district, Clinger said.

The district’s three health care providers, currently two nurse practitioners and a doctor, will see patients at the clinics. However, nurse practitioner Kris Babb is retiring, and the district is hiring a new doctor, Scott Conover. Conover’s hiring coincides with the opening of the new clinic.

The district has talked about opening a clinic in Aberdeen since before he started as administrator 11 years ago, Clinger said. They have talked about it on and off since then because the district could see a real need there, he said. …

