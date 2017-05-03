Hospital saved my life

To the editor,

I am writing this letter asking you to vote in support of the Power County Hospital bond.

At the age of eight years old, I was with my father at our family honey bee business. I got stung by a bee. Immediately my throat started to close, my eyes swelled to the point I could not see, I could not breathe, speak, or communicate. We had no idea of me being allergic to bee stings.

If it was not for the quick response of the hospital staff and doctor, I would not be alive today.

There are so many things we do not know about ourselves or family until seconds count. Having the best medical care close at hand is important, but it is even more important when seconds determine who will be at the next Christmas, birthday party or family reunion.

Please save lives and vote yes! This could happen to you or any of your family members without notice.

Thank you,

Launa Snow