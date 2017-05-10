Golf teams compete in two meets last week

The boys and girls played at Headwaters at Teton Springs in Victor on Monday, May 1. Eight teams attended including Aberdeen, American Falls, Bear Lake, Grace, Marsh Valley, Snake River, Soda Springs and Teton.

The Aberdeen boys took first as a team with a total score of 316. Individually Bo Knittel won first with a three under (69), Andrew Cortez (American Falls) took second with a score of 70 and Chase Chris (Aberdeen) tied for third with two players from Bear Lake at 75. Other Aberdeen players were: Jonathan Park and McCoy Bair at 86 and Alec Feld and Jaron Bono at 92.

The girls’ team scored 516 with Isabelle Beck hitting 124, Shelbie Anderson hitting 125, Baylee Wahlen hitting 128 and Kimberlee Palmer hitting 129….

