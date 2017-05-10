Aberdeen High School presents “Annie Get Your Gun” Thursday

“Annie Get Your Gun” will be presented by the Aberdeen High School musical department on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday, May 11, 12, 13 and 15, in the Aberdeen High School auditorium. Curtains will open at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door and are $8 for adults and $6 for children 12 and under.

Dorothy Fields had the idea for a musical about Annie Oakley, to star her friend, Ethel Merman. Producer Mike Todd turned the project down, so Fields approached a new producing team, Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. After the success of their first musical collaboration, Oklahoma!, Rodgers and Hammerstein had decided to become producers of both their own theatrical ventures and those by other authors. They agreed to produce the musical and asked Jerome Kern to compose the music; Fields would write the lyrics, and she and her brother Herbert would write the book. Kern, who had been composing for movie musicals in Hollywood, returned to New York on Nov. 2, 1945 to begin work on the score to “Annie Get Your Gun”, but three days later, he collapsed on the street due to a cerebral hemorrhage. Kern was hospitalized, and he died on Nov. 11, 1945. The producers and Fields then asked Irving Berlin to write the musical’s score; Fields agreed to …

