AFHS track team travels near and far with meets in Aberdeen, Provo

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls High School track and field team attended a meet in Aberdeen last week. Also, a handful of track stars traveled to Provo, UT, for the Brigham Young University invitational, where they did well against dozens of other teams.

Tim Andrews was able to pull off a first place finish in the pole vault in Aberdeen, with a height of 10’. Jailene Garcia had a second place finish in the 200 meter race with a time of 29.51.

Other highlights from the boys’ team include Luck Schneider running 12.92 in the 100 meter race for seventh place and Brian Martinez running 13.06 for tenth place.

Tim Andrews ran 59.55 for eighth place in the 400 meter race. Ethan Beutler took fourth in the long jump with a distance of 18’2″. Luck Schneider took eighth in the long jump with a distance of 17’.

Other highlights from the girls team include Jailene Garcia taking fifth place in the 100 meter…

