Election coming May 16 for hospital bond, school board and highway board members

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Dallas Clinger has a lot riding in the election on Tuesday, May 16.

Clinger, the administrator of the Power County Hospital, is busy informing the public about a nearly $15 million plan to renovate and expand the hospital. Voters will decide this Tuesday if the the hospital can get a bond for the funds it needs to renovate.

The bond would completely remodel the hospital, which has not had a major renovation since its construction in the 1960s.

“We’re very hopeful,” Clinger said. “It’s something that we really need. It’s not going to get any cheaper if we postpone it. It’s time.”

He said voters can talk to him about the plans personally, as well as hospital marketing director Jacklyn Taylor, by calling 208-226-3200.

But that is not the only outcome Clinger is hoping for. His name will also be on the ballot as a candidate for the American Falls School District Board of Trustees. Voters in American Falls School District Zone 5 will also decide if Clinger gets to stay another four years on the school board, a position he has held for 25 years. This time, Clinger faces a challenge from newcomer Travis Mills for that position.

Both Clinger and Mills, as well as all other candidates, have a question/answer section in this week's Press.

