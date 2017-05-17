Randy V Mitchell passed away on May 7, 2017, at home with family and friends present after a short but courageous battle with cancer.

Randy was born in Nampa, ID, to Richard and Norma Lee Mitchell on January 3, 1955. He grew up in Eastern Idaho and graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1973. He was an outstanding student and athlete and served as Student Body President. He attended Idaho State University on a football scholarship and never lost that Bengal pride.

After college, he worked various jobs including: logging in Alaska and Idaho, construction, bartending and tree trimming in Connecticut. He returned to Idaho to help run the new family business at Pine Resort at Anderson Ranch Reservoir. He went on to work at several southern Idaho beverage distributors in Sun Valley, Boise and Twin Falls.

Randy enjoyed outdoor activities with friends and family including: snow and waterskiing, boating, camping, fishing, bird hunting and especially elk camp and family gatherings at the cabin in Pine. Randy was a true friend and would drop anything to lend a helping hand.

Randy was preceded in death by his father Richard (’17), and brother Rod (’87), grandparents V and Myrtle Guentz and Beulah Mitchell.

He is survived by his spouse Billie, mother Norma Lee, brothers Rusty (Tricia), Kelly (Kaisa), and daughter Jeannie (Philip) Whitworth, grandchildren Isaiah, Jadon, and Tiffany, stepfamily Chanie, Matt, Shelby, Derrick, Lindsey, Marlee and Harper, and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and lifelong friends.

A memorial service for Randy was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017, at the First United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. East, Twin Falls, ID. Inurnment and graveside service will take place at Cloverdale Cemetery, Boise, ID on Saturday, June 10, 2017, at 11 a.m. Services are under the direction of White Mortuary, Chapel by the Park, Twin Falls.

