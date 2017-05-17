Beavers fall just short of state tournament

The American Falls varsity baseball team had a rollercoaster filled season with some high highs and some low lows. To end the season, the Beavers competed in the district tournament Monday and Tuesday, May 8, and 9. They first played against Snake River, where they won a nailbiter, 9 to 8. Snake River had more hits, 12, but the Beavers capitalized on their 10 hits.

They then played Marsh Valley the same day, losing 17-5, in a game against a well rested Eagles team. After that loss, they had to go back and face Snake River one more time, for a chance to play Marsh Valley again. The Beavers didn’t hold back and won the game 12-6, recording 19 hits. They then had to play a well-rested Eagles team again and couldn’t overcome it, losing 17-7 while only giving up eight hits. …

