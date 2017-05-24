Isabel A. Boomer, a daughter of the Great Depression, WWII Navy WAVES veteran and long-time Pocatello resident died in the early morning hours of May 19, 2017, surrounded by her family and close friends.

Isabel’s life was marked by tireless service to her fellow human beings, with efforts too numerous to mention. Among her many causes was as a volunteer for the Nampa State School, the Salvation Army, and as a Guardian Ad Litem with the Court Appointed Special Advocate for children (CASA) program. In addition, Isabel was a longtime and faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Pocatello, where she served her church in many capacities and sang in the choir until very recently.

Isabel was born June 19, 1924, in New London, Wisconsin, to Arthur Wilson Cuff and Emma Ethel Cuff. Her family was forced to move around the country during the Great Depression, living in Texas, Florida and North Carolina, and eventually settling on a farm near Saline, Michigan, where she graduated from high school in 1942.

After her service in WWII, Isabel married Henry R. (Hank) Boomer, of Payette, Idaho, on July 24, 1948. Isabel and Henry (Hank) moved from Payette to Parma, Idaho, and then to American Falls, and eventually to Pocatello.

Isabel was employed by Bucyrus-Erie for many years, and later, Pocatello Regional Medical Center into her 80’s. During her employment, she made dear and lifelong friends, Norma Clark and Susan Pavek among many, many others.

Isabel is survived by her children, Henry (Deb), McCall, Idaho; Lois (Ken), Naturita, Colorado; and Bruce, Beaumont, Texas; along with five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She never missed any of their events if it was at all possible to be in attendance, even during her final years.

A memorial service was held at the First Presbyterian Church of Pocatello, 202 South 7th Avenue, at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, May 21st, 2017. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to God’s Fund, c/o the First Presbyterian Church of Pocatello, to be used for those in urgent need, regardless of their religious affiliation.