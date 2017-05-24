Charles James Shackelford passed away May 9, 2017, in the comfort of his home after a long battle with cancer. Charles was born November 26, 1929, in Rocky Ford, Colorado to Elmer Lloyd Shackelford and Helen Henrietta Wassaburger Shackelford. Charles was the oldest of four children.

Charles graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1948. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy and spent four years serving his country with two years stateside and the remainder in Japan. He told many stories of his time spent aboard ship and when he was a shore patrolman on the beaches of Japan.

In the summer of 1954 he met the love of his life, Carma Joe Durrant. They were later married on December 19, 1954. Soon after, Charles decided to make a life for him and his family as a farmer. Many years of hard work paid off for him and Carma. They spent their entire lives on the farm and were able to celebrate 62 years of marriage, living in one place their entire lives. During those years they successfully raised six children. They were wonderful role models for their children. Without a doubt they taught them to be strong, respectful and to know the meaning of hard work.

Charles served as a board member of the Aberdeen/Springfield Canal Company and the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Board for many years. Charles also served on church council and was an integral part of building Blessed Sacrament Church as it stands today, leaving a beautiful stained glass window as a legacy to his children.

Charles and Carma shared their time together square dancing, golfing and participating in church activities. Charles also enjoyed taking his pack string of mules down the Salmon River every fall after all the crops had been harvested. Trips into the Bob Marshall wilderness area in Montana and the White Clouds in Idaho were some of his most cherished memories.

Charles was preceded in death by his wife Carma, parents, brother Perry and sister Margaret. He is survived by his sister Shirley Brown, his children: Charles Clay (Kathy), Lance David (Irene), James Bradley (Jan), Valerie Ann Krehbiel (Terry), Lisa Ellen Alonzo (Wade), and Amy Lynn Miles; grandchildren: Joshua, Sara, Lyndsey, Crystal, Jennifer, Charlie, Michael, Rebekah, James, Karalee, Jackson, Mollie, Jessica and Hannah; great grandchildren: Sadie, Hunter, Llewyn, Ian, Maddie, Makenzie, Preston, Andrew, Luke, Emily, Emma Jean, Giselle and Alex.

Graveside services will be held on June 10, 2017, at 2 p.m. at the Aberdeen Cemetery for both Charles and Carma with Deacon Chris Riley officiating. A luncheon will follow at Blessed Sacrament Park Pavilion; if weather does not permit it will be at the Mennonite Fellowship Hall. Anyone who would like to help us celebrate their lives together is welcome to attend. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.wilksfuneralhome.com