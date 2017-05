Angelina Liz Buffi, the baby daughter of Antonio Buffi and Michelle Gonzales-Sun, passed away May 15, 2017. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m., Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Davis-Rose Mortuary, 170 Idaho Street, American Falls. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

