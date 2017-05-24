Thanks for making the color run a success

To the editor,

On behalf of the Aberdeen High School chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS), thanks to all those that participated in or helped in any way with the Color Run May 13. It was a great success in spite of the weather. Over $1,500 was collected, with all proceeds being donated to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Thanks student volunteers, especially Victor Klassen, Zoe Behrend, and Jasmin Barajas. Generous donations were received from the following businesses: Beck Embroidery, BioMechanics, Diesel Depot, JACK Enterprises, BBK Farms, SunRiver, Pleasant Valley Potato, Wallace Drug, and Wright Service and Repair. And thank you to the City of Aberdeen and the Aberdeen police. Principal Travis Pincock also added an element of excitement by offering lunch to any student or students that crossed the finish line before he did. Again, thank you for making this a successful and fun event!

Diana Sargent

AHS NHS Chapter Advisor