State champions in the 4×100

Aberdeen boys 4×100 relay team broke the state record they set in 2016 with a time of 43.68. Matthew Klassen, Hulizes Ortiz, Carson Beck and Dallon Elliott were participants. At districts held on May 11 they beat the state record they set last year. At state last weekend Aberdeen boys set a new school record and beat all state records for the 4×100 relay. Aberdeen Tigers took first in the 4×100.

