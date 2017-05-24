Parents voice concerns about fifth grade class schedule and size

Justin Wilson was one of many fifth grade students’ parents that attended the regular school board meeting on Wednesday, May 17, to address the trustees about the fifth grade. Wilson asked trustees present, Herb Bohrer, Elaine Blik, Todd Lowder, Mike Shackelford and Braden Driscoll, about the fifth grade class size and what they were going to do there.

Ward said the class size is low in all classes except the fifth grade. All the other classes average about 20 and the fifth grade this year averages 31. Last year they tried a rotation in the fifth grade and it worked okay so they will do the rotation with the fifth grade this next year. The fifth grade classes will stay in the elementary school this next year because of the construction at the high school. High school students will need to use the middle school classrooms so the fifth grade won’t be able to move to the middle school.

Elementary school principal Robi Jo Colton said the fifth grade will be split into three different classes. There will be two teachers, Nicole Latsch and Cathy Stumph, and one or two aides that will handle the rotation. Math is easy, she said, because there will be about 23 that will be in advanced math.

During the first hour of school students will be in ELA, reading and writing from the teachers and spelling and vocabulary with the aide….

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!