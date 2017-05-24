Thanks for hospital bond support

To the editor,

I am elated that the residents of Power County came out in support of the bond election last Tuesday. Thank you for your support for our project. Many hours of preparation and planning have gone in to this project and it is certainly pleasing to see it come to fruition.

I especially want to thank our Hospital Board of Trustees: Brian Adair, Brian Barclay, Brandon Bowen, Jim Chapman Jr, Kim Dean, John Elleson and Ana Rowe; for their vision, their insights and their hard work in promoting this renovation and addition project. Our employees, our Pink Ladies and PCHD Foundation were also very helpful in our bond election campaign.

I want to thank Jackie Taylor our administrative assistant and marketing director, for her hours and hours of work preparing and organizing this campaign, presenting the project to clubs and organizations, printing pamphlets, posting on Facebook and preparing the articles and insert for the paper.

Last but certainly not least, I also want to thank our citizen’s committee for the help they gave in promoting this project. Curry Andrews for the idea of having an essay project and providing the laptop as a prize as well as other insightful recommendations. Thanks to Ann Wheeler and Launa Snow for their tireless efforts in promoting the bond. I want to give thanks to all our community members who put signs in their yards and places of business endorsing this bond election.

Dallas Clinger,

CEO/Administrator

Power County Hospital District