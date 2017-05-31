Thanks for all your help this season

To the editor,

I thank everyone who helped make this track and field season a success. Our boys’ team took fourth place at the 2A State Track and Field Championship with only seven athletes participating. To my knowledge, this is the highest any team from Aberdeen has placed at the state meet. All of them are underclassmen who I expect back next year to bring home a state championship. This year alone, eight school records have been broken or tied, including the state record in the boys 4 x 100m relay. Since 2012, there have been 12 different events where school records have been broken and state champs in events seven times. None of this success, however, would be possible without the support of the parents and community of Aberdeen.

First I thank the parents for their support. Your supportive words to me and encouragement to your children has a bigger impact than any coach ever could. Many of you provided snacks for kids and proper nourishment at home. I thank Country Kitchen for feeding our athletes breakfast before they left for state track. I also thank the Tiger Booster Club and their financial support that allowed us to improve our equipment. We have been able to get new high jump pits that were desperately needed and a timing system to make meets run more efficiently and provide accurate results. I also thank my assistant coaches: Brock Rose, Philip Klassen, Daryl Klassen, and Derek Tilley. With 18 different events and six of them running at the same time during a meet, it is very helpful to have hard working coaches who donate their time to help the athletes. I thank Elaine Blik and Patriot Insurance for donating the medals and trophies for the Aberdeen Invitational Meet this year. There were also numerous volunteers who helped at the track meet to make it run smoothly. I also thank Julie Beck for helping with the athlete’s injuries at the state meet which helped provide support to the athletes. And last, I thank all the girl and boy athletes for their hard work and appreciative attitudes that make coaching a rewarding job.

Jared Reed

Aberdeen High School

Head Track and Field Coach