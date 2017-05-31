Aberdeen High School rodeo team is state-bound

On Saturday, May 20, in Blackfoot two members of the Aberdeen High School rodeo team, sophomores Jacey Nielsen and Jeffery Law, closed the regular season qualifying to go to the high school rodeo finals. Nielsen had been competing in four events all season but only qualified for state in two events. She will compete in the breakaway and goat tying competitions. Law had been competing in two events all season but only qualified for State in one. He will compete in the saddle bronc competition. …

